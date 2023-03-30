Rain and lightning likely in UP over next three days

LUCKNOW The Met department has forecast rain/thundershowers/ lightning at isolated places over western and eastern parts of UP over the next three days. These weather conditions will be due to the active western disturbance, seen as a cyclonic circulation over Afghanistan and surroundings.

On Thursday, there is a possibility of thunderstorms in some districts of UP while sudden strong winds (30-40 kmph) are expected in most of the districts of the state the next day. (File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The cyclonic circulation over southwest Rajasthan will also impact the weather.

On Thursday, there is a possibility of thunderstorms in some districts of UP while sudden strong winds (30-40 kmph) are expected in most of the districts of the state the next day. At some places, there is a strong possibility of hailstorm. On Saturday, there is again a possibility of thunderstorms in some districts of the state, according to the Met department.

Weather-based agro advisory has also been issued. Farmers have been asked to store the grains kept in the open in the agricultural markets and paddy markets at a safe place so that they can be saved from getting wet.

The state has experienced rain and hailstorm earlier this month that caused extensive damage to crops.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Wednesday, Lucknow recorded maximum and minimum temperatures of 34 and 18.5 degrees Celsius, respectively. Hamirpur recorded the highest day temperature at 37.2, Jhansi 36.5 and Kanpur 35.8 degrees Celsius.