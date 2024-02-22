Rain brings temp down, more in store

Lucknow: Rain on Tuesday night and overcast conditions brought maximum temperature down from 30 degrees celsius to 25.7 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. Lucknow recorded 3 mm rain on Tuesday night. Lucknow recorded 3 mm rain on Tuesday night. (Pic for representation)

Forecast for Thursday is generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain/thundershowers. Maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 26 degrees Celsius and 15 degrees Celsius respectively.

The weather is most likely to remain dry over west UP and rain/thundershowers are very likely at isolated places over east UP, as per Mohd Danish, in charge of Lucknow met office.

The met department has issued a warning of thunderstorms accompanied with lightning at isolated places over east UP. Due to rain in some parts of UP, maximum temperature has once again dropped a little in many cities.