Rain brings temp down, more in store

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 22, 2024 06:32 AM IST

The met department has issued a warning of thunderstorms accompanied with lightning at isolated places over east UP. Due to rain in some parts of UP, maximum temperature has once again dropped a little in many cities.

Lucknow: Rain on Tuesday night and overcast conditions brought maximum temperature down from 30 degrees celsius to 25.7 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. Lucknow recorded 3 mm rain on Tuesday night.

Forecast for Thursday is generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain/thundershowers. Maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 26 degrees Celsius and 15 degrees Celsius respectively.

The weather is most likely to remain dry over west UP and rain/thundershowers are very likely at isolated places over east UP, as per Mohd Danish, in charge of Lucknow met office.

