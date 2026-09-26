Rain fury: Houses collapse, trees uprooted, power supply hit in Prayagraj region

Incessant rain and strong winds disrupted normal life across Prayagraj, Pratapgarh and Kaushambi over the past two days, damaging houses, uprooting trees, disrupting power supply and flattening standing paddy crops.

A damaged house in Tarti village of Holagarh area in Prayagraj. (HT Photo)

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In Kaushambi, around 35 people from nine dilapidated houses were shifted to safer locations as a precaution. Sirathu SDM Pramesh Srivastava visited Atsarai, Saini and Thulgula villages late Friday night to inspect vulnerable structures. Residents were moved to panchayat bhawans and village secretariats, while officials were directed to ensure food, drinking water, electricity and other basic facilities.

In Ajhuha Nagar Panchayat, a kutcha house in Ward 1 collapsed around 8 pm on Friday while a family of five was having dinner. Mahesh Kumar was injured after being trapped under the debris, while the others escaped unhurt. Mahesh said he had applied several times for a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana but had not received one.

Power supply was also disrupted after a mahua tree fell on a 33-KV line near Habbunagar Sipah village around 11 pm on Friday. Four poles tilted in the impact, affecting several villages, including Daranagar, Myohara, Sheetaldham, Swatkhata, Kara and Faridganj. Supply was restored around 2 pm on Saturday after an outage of about 15 hours.

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Pratapgarh also reported house collapses, blocked roads and prolonged power cuts amid rain and strong winds.

A kutcha house belonging to Ram Karan Harijan in Bibiyakarnpur collapsed around 2 pm on Saturday after remaining damp for two days. Household articles, including bedding, a cot, 50 kg wheat and 10 kg rice, were buried under the debris. No one was inside at the time, officials said.

In Amapur village of Patti tehsil, a neem tree fell on a kutcha veranda around 10 am, damaging the structure and household belongings. Officials said no one was injured.

A tree fell on the Lalganj-Kalakankar road on Saturday morning, blocking heavy vehicles for several hours before it was removed. In Lalganj, the kutcha house of Ramesh Kumar Dwivedi in Pure Balbhadra (Lakuri) also collapsed around 1 pm. His family reportedly escaped unhurt.

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Power supply remained disrupted in several parts of the district after trees fell on transmission and distribution lines. Three trees fell on the 33-KV main line near Bhupiyamau, disrupting supply to the Rupapur and Babaganj substations for around 18 hours. Several localities remained without power until Saturday afternoon.

Crops flattened, house damaged in Prayagraj

In Prayagraj, strong winds accompanying rain reportedly flattened standing paddy in several villages. Farmers in Ramnagar, Hulka, Basainpur, Sikti and Khaminiya villages in Meja said paddy nearing harvest had lodged under the impact of strong winds over the past three days. They feared prolonged moisture could cause rotting and fungal infections, affect grain quality and make harvesting difficult.

Similar damage was reported from several villages in Nawabganj, where farmers said continuous rain and waterlogging had flattened paddy and increased the risk of fungal disease. Vegetable crops were also affected by excess water.

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Farmers sought drainage of waterlogged fields and a survey to assess crop losses as rain and strong winds continued across the region.

A house belonging to a Dalit man also collapsed amid incessant rain in Tarti village of Holagarh late Friday evening, damaging household belongings. No one was injured.

Tarti resident Shyam Lal Saroj had gone to his field when his mud house suddenly collapsed. Saroj and his family members narrowly escaped. Saroj, who had been living in the house after dividing his property among his four sons, has sought assistance from the tehsil administration.