Rain may lead to surge in patient inflow, hospitals should be on alert: Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak

In view of incessant rain spells in several parts of the state, Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Monday asked officials of all hospitals to remain on alert to deal with the possible increase in patient inflow.

“Government hospitals should be on alert. They should be ready to deal with any kind of mishap or infectious and seasonal diseases. Make complete arrangements for the treatment of dengue, malaria and other diseases,” read the press statement issued by Pahtak, who also holds health portfolio. “The district administration and police should also increase vigilance. Resolve the problems of people by inspecting flood pumping stations and waterlogged places,” it added.

The deputy CM said that there is possibility of a surge in cases of fever, diarrhoea, dengue, and malaria in the coming days. Therefore, emergency services should be strengthened. Team of doctors and paramedical staff should be increased. “Ambulance should be provided to patients as soon as possible. In case of waterlogging, the ambulance should be parked at the hospital so that patients can be swiftly taken to the nearest government hospital,” said Pathak.

Meanwhile, Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general of the association of international doctors, said, “Hospitals should ensure a few vacant beds for emergencies. A quick response team with all medicine and equipment should be kept in reserve.”