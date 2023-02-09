Raise teachers’ retirement age to 65 years: Lucknow University Teachers’ Association

Lucknow University Teachers Association (LUTA) has demanded that retirement age of teachers be raised from 62 years to 65 years. The university teachers’ body has also opposed linking the salaries of teachers with biometric attendance, describing the move against “the dignity of teachers.”

These decisions were made at Wednesday’s LUTA’s general meeting, where LUTA members also sought immediate compliance of the high court (Lucknow bench) order.

The LUTA members threatened that they would plan a stir if the demand is not met.

LU officials said that the decision to link teachers’ salaries with biometric attendance was made on the initiative of governor Anandiben Patel.

LUTA functionaries said teachers work for at least 6 to 7 hours in their respective departments and therefore basic facilities, like clean drinking water and toilets should be provided in all the departments. There are many departments which lack these facilities, they said.

“Also, there are many departments without separate toilet for women and due to this, women teachers have to face awkward situation. Arrangement of separate toilets for female and male teachers and a similar system for students should be ensured in each department,” LUTA members said.

LUTA has also demanded good canteen facility on the campus.

The teachers’ body furniture and necessary equipment for research work and also sought seed money for all teachers for research work as per university regulations.

“A proper, an airconditioned sitting room like the way the university has done for the registrar, finance officer and other officers should be provided,” said LUTA chief Vineet Kumar Verma and general secretary Rajendra Kumar Verma.