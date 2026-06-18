Rajbhar, Maurya say SP heading for split, Akhilesh Yadav dismisses claims

Even as Uttar Pradesh minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar and deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya made claims of an imminent split in the Samajwadi Party, the party’s national president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday dismissed any such chances, asserting that his party was strong and its workers were brave.

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav at a press conference in Lucknow on Wednesday. (ANI PHOTO)

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Yadav’s remarks came after Rajbhar alleged that a significant split was looming in the SP, with several leaders, including senior figure Ram Gopal Yadav, preparing to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Maurya also claimed that 25 to 26 Samajwadi Party MPs are poised to leave the party ahead of the 2027 assembly elections, while denying that the BJP is attempting to facilitate any defections.

In a post on X, Rajbhar further claimed that investigations into alleged scams from the SP’s previous tenure created pressure on party members. He said that a major split would soon appear within the SP. Rajbhar stated that the entire state knows who is responsible for the mining scam and the Gomti riverfront scam. He alleged that the SP was rattled as the investigative net tightens and that many SP leaders were ready to join the BJP.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, in a veiled attack on Rajbhar, without taking his name, Akhilesh Yadav wrote on X, “Those making predictions should clarify whether the BJP is actually offering their party 75 seats, 50, or merely empty assurances. The people who paid them advances — based on rumors they spread about getting 30 seats through an alliance with the BJP — are now looking for them.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, in a veiled attack on Rajbhar, without taking his name, Akhilesh Yadav wrote on X, “Those making predictions should clarify whether the BJP is actually offering their party 75 seats, 50, or merely empty assurances. The people who paid them advances — based on rumors they spread about getting 30 seats through an alliance with the BJP — are now looking for them.” {{/usCountry}}

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Addressing the media at the SP headquarters in Lucknow, Yadav said, “The SP remains united. It has weathered many ups and downs in its journey. It is a strong party, and it remains strong. Our people are brave.”

He accused the BJP of having a long history of engineering defections in Opposition parties through inducements, fear and pressure.

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“If you look at Uttar Pradesh, several SP MLAs, MLCs and even Rajya Sabha members, were poached. There must have been some self-interest, some lure or some fear. People who get scared leave their party,” he remarked.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister emphasised that confronting the BJP requires courage and conviction.

“If the BJP has to be challenged, there should be a team of brave people,” he said.

Recalling his earlier statements, Yadav noted that he had no intention of engineering splits in the BJP, but warned that some of the ruling party’s own legislators in Uttar Pradesh showed signs of discontent and might switch sides at the opportune moment.

Speaking to reporters in Kanpur, deputy CM Maurya said, “We are not breaking them; by 2027, they will break away on their own.” He criticised Akhilesh Yadav, suggesting that the party is no longer managed by his inner circle.

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Addressing reports of political instability, Maurya attributed internal unrest in opposition parties to “dynastic politics, corruption and criminality,” arguing that any resulting fractures are the responsibility of those parties, not the BJP.

Maurya also dismissed the SP’s recent outreach to Brahmin voters, asserting that such conferences would not translate into electoral success. “The SP is headed back to Saifai; the BJP is in Lucknow and will remain in power,” he declared.

Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav too dismissed claims of an impending split in his party, calling such assertions lies, and insisting that the SP remained united ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

“The Samajwadi party is strong, very strong,” he said, speaking to reporters in Kanpur on Wednesday evening.

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