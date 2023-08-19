Rajinikanth meets Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow, will watch ‘Jailer’ with UP CM

Tamil actor Rajinikanth on Saturday met Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. The superstar will watch his recent blockbuster ‘Jailer’ with the chief minister. “I will watch the film with the CM. It's God's blessing that the movie is becoming a hit”, the superstar had told ANI ahead of his visit to the state capital.This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Tamil actor Rajinikanth with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanathn in Lucknow. (X/ANI)

