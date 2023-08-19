Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Lucknow News / Rajinikanth meets Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow, will watch ‘Jailer’ with UP CM

Rajinikanth meets Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow, will watch ‘Jailer’ with UP CM

ByAryan Prakash
Aug 19, 2023 07:47 PM IST

Tamil actor Rajinikanth on Saturday met Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow.

Tamil actor Rajinikanth on Saturday met Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. The superstar will watch his recent blockbuster ‘Jailer’ with the chief minister. “I will watch the film with the CM. It's God's blessing that the movie is becoming a hit”, the superstar had told ANI ahead of his visit to the state capital.This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Tamil actor Rajinikanth with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanathn in Lucknow. (X/ANI)
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Aryan Prakash

Multimedia journalist with over nine years of experience in print, television and digital media. Books, politics and cinema are an inseparable part of life....view detail

Topics
lucknow superstar rajinikanth yogi adityanath
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP