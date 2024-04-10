Rajnath accuses SP, Congof spreading rumours

MEERUT Launching a scathing attack on opposition parties on Wednesday, defence minister Rajnath Singh accused the Samajwadi Party and the Congress of spreading rumours that Rajputs were angry and said that both these parties were struggling for existence. He said rumours were also spread in 2014, 2019 and 2022. Sometimes the backwards and sometimes the Brahmins were said to be angry. (HT FILE)

Addressing a rally in Pansar of Behat area of Saharanpur district, Singh said that the SP would be finished after these elections and people would wonder where the Congress was.

He said rumours were also spread in 2014, 2019 and 2022. Sometimes the backwards and sometimes the Brahmins were said to be angry. He said, “As far as SP and Congress are concerned, I remember when the 2017 assembly elections were going on, these people started the narrative that the backward people of Uttar Pradesh were angry with the BJP. In 2019 it was said that Brahmins were angry and in 2022, the narrative was that Jats were angry. Now it is being said that the Rajputs are angry. But the Congress or SP are not ready to accept that the whole of UP is angry with them. And if anyone is unhappy, then SP and Congress cannot find a solution to it. If anyone can find a solution to this, it is only the BJP.”

Striking an emotional chord with the people, he said, “I am beginning this election campaign from the land of Behat in Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh.People of the country know the truth that PM Modi and CM Yogi are discharging their responsibilities properly. Under the leadership of Modi, the country’s stature has increased in the world.”

Rajnath Singh said, “As soon as we got majority in the Parliament, we ended the practice of triple talaq. We do politics of justice and humanity, not of caste, creed and religion. We had promised the day we would get majority, we would build a grand temple of Lord Ram on the land of Ayodhya and we did that.”

He reiterated that the BJP did whatever it said .”We abolished Article 370 and India became the only country in the world to land Chandrayaan on the south pole of the Moon. This has been possible under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. We got the mandate in 2014 and in 2019 the public blessed us even more and for the first time, scientists of our country have done charismatic work. Till now you used to hear about Russia and the US . Till a few years ago, people said India was a country of the poor, but now Indian scientists have succeeded in landing on the Moon. This is the status of India today.”