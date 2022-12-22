Rajnath approves modern multi-speciality Command Hospital in Lucknow

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday approved construction of a modern multi-speciality Command Hospital in Lucknow for the Armed Forces, said a Press Information Bureau (PIB) release.

The existing Command Hospital in the state capital is usually full to capacity. This is the reason why the project worth ₹496.94 crore for the construction of the new hospital has been sanctioned by Singh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The construction plan has been drawn up in compliance with the latest Building Codes and Hospital Rules of the country. The plan is to construct the building zone-wise for progressive patient care services which reduces the patient movement and also reduces risk of Hospital Acquired Infection (HAI), the release says.

Plans for biomedical waste (BMW) segregation and disposal, disaster evacuation for emergencies with all the disabled friendly services, safe use of radiation for both diagnosis and therapeutics are a some of the many modern specifications that are incorporated in the hospital.

Integrated services for hospital information and building management will allow faster access to data. Energy conservation has also been integrated in the project.