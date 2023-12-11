Rajnath pays tribute to ex-UP minister Ashutosh Tandon
UP deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak; BJP Lucknow metropolitan chief Anand Dwivedi; mayor Sushma Kharkwal and MLC Mukesh Sharma were also present
Defence minister Rajnath Singh visited the residence of the late BJP minister Ashutosh Tandon ‘Gopal ji’ in Chowk and paid tribute to him after arriving in Lucknow on Monday. Singh expressed his grief as he met Ashutosh Tandon’s mother Krishna Tandon, wife Madhu Tandon, brothers Subodh Tandon and Amit Tandon and other family members.
Rajnath said when he went to Medanta Hospital to inquire about Gopal ji’s health on his last visit to Lucknow, he never expected that the former minister’s life would be cut short so soon. Tandon, 63, passed away at a Lucknow hospital on November 9. He had been battling cancer for the past some time.
