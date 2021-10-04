Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Rajnath reaches Lucknow to attend urban conclave
lucknow news

Rajnath reaches Lucknow to attend urban conclave

Published on Oct 04, 2021 11:03 PM IST
After attending the conclave, the defence minister would leave for Delhi by Tuesday evening (HT photo)
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow

Senior UP ministers and BJP functionaries welcomed defence minister Rajnath Singh when he landed at the Lucknow airport on the eve of the three-day urban conclave that would be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Lucknow’s Indira Gandhi Pratisthan on Tuesday.

Jal Shakti minister Mahendra Singh, law minister Brijesh Pathak, women and child development minister Swati Singh, Lucknow mayor Sanyukta Bhatia, lawmakers like Neeraj Bora and Avinash Trivedi and Lucknow BJP chief Mukesh Sharma were prominent among those who welcomed the defence minister. Later, Rajnath, also the Lok Sabha MP from Lucknow, headed straight to his Dilkusha Colony residence.

BJP’s Lucknow media in-charge Praveen Garg said the defence minister would on Tuesday participate in the inaugural session of the urban conclave being hosted by the state’s urban development department. The PM is expected at the venue around 10.30am and the defence minister who is expected to receive the PM would reach the venue around 9.45am.

After PM’s departure, Rajnath would again head back to his Dilkusha residence from where he would leave for Delhi by Tuesday evening, party leaders said.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mahant Balbeer Giri to be anointed as Baghambari Math head today

Yogi Adityanath announces hike in honorarium of MNREGA workers, gram rozgar sevaks

Minister’s son Ashish Mishra named in Lakhimpur Kheri FIR; farmers end agitation

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Union min Ajay Mishra, son booked for murder
TRENDING TOPICS
Lakhimpur Kheri violence
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Mundra port
Aryan Khan
World Animal Day 2021
DU Admission
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP