Rajnath Singh pays tribute to Swami Vivekananda, Maharishi Mahesh Yogi in Lucknow

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday described Swami Vivekananda and Maharishi Mahesh Yogi as cultural ambassadors who took Indian philosophy to the West. The birth anniversaries of the two spiritual leaders were celebrated on Thursday.

“Today, January 12 is a historic day as two cultural ambassadors were born-- Swami Vivekananda in Kolkata and Maharishi Mahesh Yogi in Jabalpur, MP,” Rajnath Singh said.

The defence minister was addressing a gathering at Sant Samagam organised at Maharishi University of Information Technology in his Lok Sabha constituency Lucknow to celebrate the 106th birth anniversary of Maharishi Mahesh Yogi.

“Swami Vivekananda spread ancient Indian philosophy to the entire world with his modern thoughts and showed India’s worth. If anyone truly made India famous after him, it was only Mahesh Yogi who popularised Transcendental Meditation,” Rajnath Singh added.

“Even though this programme is intended to commemorate Mahesh Yogi’s 106th birthday, the path would have been much more challenging if Vivekaanada had not dispersed his disciples (to the West). Therefore, it is crucial to recognise both these leaders’ significant contributions today,” he said.

“With the aid of the profound wisdom that the Vedas impart, India can guide the entire world and grant humanity a life of bliss. This is the seed that Maharishi Mahesh Yogi sowed many years ago, and it has since grown into a tree that guards all of India,” he said.

As the construction of the Ram temple progresses, Kalyug is becoming witness to Mahrashi’s vision of Ram Rajya, which he also saw as a community where people support one another, the defence minister added.

Going into a place of worship or wearing a certain colour of cloth and fasting regularly doesn’t make one “dharmik (religious)”, Singh said.

“Instead, a person in my opinion is a religious individual who is kind and helpful, and who considers what is good and bad for society. Even though many claim to be atheists for fashion’s sake, however, what actually makes them religious and adhyatmik (spiritual) is their good deeds,” he added.

Rajnath Singh said despite economic growth, advancements in science and technology, there are still many challenges that the world is grappling with, including an increase in mental health issues, deteriorating relations between nations, and the loss of the environment over the past 100 years.

The programme was attended by 25 saints from across India, including Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati Maharaj and Swami Kailashanand Giri. Maharshi University vice chancellor Ajay Prakash Srivastava was also present on the occasion.

The demand for the establishment of Ramayana World University in Ayodhya was raised at the gathering.

Raju Das, the mahant of Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya, demanded recognition of Ram Mudra in India which Maharshi Mahesh Yogi started and popularised in Europe and America.

Rajnath, who is on a two-day visit to Lucknow, also attended a function at the Scientific Convention Center in the old city on Thursday.

On Friday, he will attend the convocation function of Integral University at Kursi Road though much political significance is being attached to his meeting with Jatavs, the Dalit subcaste considered loyal to Bahujan Samaj Party, later on Friday.

“This meeting is scheduled at Tilak Nagar on Friday evening,” said Praveen Garg, BJP’s Lucknow media in-charge.

Will visit Joshimath if required: Rajnath

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said the Uttarakhand government was working to find a solution to the issue of land subsidence in Joshimath.

Speaking to the media, he said, “The central government is providing all possible assistance to the state. If required, I will visit Joshimath.”

Minister of state for defence Ajay Bhatt had visited the town on Wednesday, he said.