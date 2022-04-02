Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rajnath Singh says pro-poor steps helped BJP get second term in Uttar Pradesh

Defence minister Rajnath Singh begins two-day visit to Lucknow, praises PM Modi, says Yogi fully lived up to expectations of people
Defence minister Rajnath Singh being felicitated in the presence of Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak and BJP MLA Neeraj Bora in Lucknow on Saturday. (ANI PHOTO)
Published on Apr 02, 2022 10:07 PM IST
ByManish Chandra Pandey, Lucknow

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said the BJP’s pro-poor initiatives from 2017 to 2022 were responsible for the party’s government getting a second term in Uttar Pradesh.

He was speaking in the rural locality of Chhuiyya Purwa near Jankipuram where he began his two-day visit to his Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency. He also spoke about the various rural outreach initiatives of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh.

“It is after 37 years that a party in power has won back-to-back second term. I must say that chief minister Yogi Adityanath has fully lived up to the expectations of the people during his first term,” he said.

He also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the party’s continued success across the country.

“Our PM is so popular that each child knows his name. For the poor and the middle class, the PM has initiated great steps. The double ration since Covid times to the poor is proof of how the government has cared for the common man. The poor have got home, toilet, cooking gas cylinders and much more. This time, the results of 2022 UP polls ushered in saffron Holi ahead of the actual Holi, making the festival more joyous,” Rajnath Singh said.

Rajnath Singh also praised local BJP MLA Dr Neeraj Bora.

“I know you people like Dr Bora as was evident from his impressive win,” Rajnath Singh said.

On his part, Dr Bora informed the people that the defence minister has initiated several steps to settle the issue of drinking water as well as traffic congestion.

“The defence minister, who is also the Lucknow MP, is a very wise and far-sighted leader. He has already got land identified and allotted through the Lucknow DM for a new water works. An underpass here has also been sanctioned. Once ready, it would help decongest the roads,” Bora said.

The defence minister also attended a traders’ function in Indira Nagar. Rajnath will conclude his two-day visit after participating in a Holi Milan event at DAV college on Sunday.

Earlier, on reaching Lucknow, the defence minister was welcomed by deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, Lucknow mayor Sanyukta Bhatia, former minister and current MLA Ashutosh Tandon, BJP MLC Mahendra Singh, former minister Swati Singh, BJP MLA Yogesh Shukla, the party’s Lucknow chief Mukesh Sharma and general secretary Pushkar Shukla.

