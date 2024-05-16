 Rajnath Singh talks Vision 2047, outlines India’s development journey - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Rajnath Singh talks Vision 2047, outlines India’s development journey

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 16, 2024 09:38 AM IST

Rajnath Singh, who is seeking a third consecutive term from the Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency, was holding a meeting with several eminent people at the “Samvad” (dialogue) programme.

Defence minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh on Wednesday presented the long-term Vision 2047 for the future of India given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Singh also outlined the aspirational perspective on India’s development journey from 2014 to 2047.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh at the Samvad event in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Mushtaq Ali/HT Photo)
He was holding a meeting with several eminent people at the “Samvad” (dialogue) programme held at BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Seth’s residence. The event was organised to seek support for Rajnath Singh, who is seeking a third consecutive term from the Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak also participated in the discussion on the country’s developmental aspirations. BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi had a thought-provoking dialogue with the people present at the event, discussing various possibilities for Lucknow.

The dialogue programme emerged as a platform to discuss the BJP’s plans under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The event highlighted the importance of collective efforts in shaping India’s development journey by giving importance to intellectual discussion and community engagement.

“Such events encourage intellectual exchange and strengthen the sense of community connectedness,” said Sanjay Seth.

In another event, senior BJP leader Neeraj Singh sought support from the business fraternity at a meeting organised with representatives of different business houses for Rajnath Singh’s re-election.

Addressing the meeting at a Gomti Nagar hotel, he made them aware of different initiatives taken for promotion of business in Lucknow while

Appealing to Lucknowites in favour of Rajnath Singh, Neeraj Singh said the country is moving forward on the path of development. Many schemes like expressway, ring road, new terminal, flyover, and rejuvenation work of old Lucknow have been completed due to the efforts of Rajnath Singh, he said.

He also said Lucknow is emerging as the best area for business. Today, a project for making BrahMos missiles worth 15,000 crore is coming up in Lucknow, he said. On the other hand, an Outer Ring Road is ready around the entire city, he added.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Rajnath Singh talks Vision 2047, outlines India’s development journey

