Rajnath Singh to attend Kalyan Singh memorial meet in Lucknow, launch projects

Though there is no official confirmation, BJP leaders indicated that chief minister Yogi Adityanath, too, could be present during the launch of several projects in the old city.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 30, 2021 01:00 PM IST
Defence minister Rajnath SIngh will travel to his constituency Lucknow on Tuesday to participate in a memorial met for Kalyan Singh and to inaugurate some developmental projects. (PTI Photo/File)

Defence minister Rajnath Singh will participate in a memorial meeting for Kalyan Singh-- the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) first chief minister in Uttar Pradesh and a torch bearer of the Ram temple movement-- in Lucknow on Tuesday and launch and inaugurate some developmental projects in the city.

Kalyan Singh died in Lucknow on August 21 at the age of 89 after ailing for some time.

His memorial meeting is being held at a city school, BJP’s Lucknow unit chief Mukesh Sharma said.

Sharma added that the defence minister will reach Lucknow at 11.45am on Tuesday.

“Soon after reaching Lucknow, his motorcade will leave for the old city where he will inaugurate a multi-level parking,” Sharma said. The multi-level parking has been named after Dalit icon Jyotiba Phule.

Though there is no official confirmation, party leaders indicated that chief minister Yogi Adityanath, too, could be present during the launch of several projects in the old city.

“The chief minister and defence minister could dedicate projects worth 300 crore to the people on the occasion,” party leaders said.

“This includes dedicating the overbridge between Charak Crossing and Haiderganj to the people,” a BJP leader said. The 2.5 km long overbridge cost 11.80 crore to build, officials said.

Rajnath’s Lucknow Lok Sabha representative Diwaker Tripathi said the overbridge was likely to make travel convenient for nearly 500,000 people.

Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma were also expected to be present on the occasion.

