Rajpal Yadav’s ancestral house in Shahjahanpur faces auction over 16.61-crore loan default

Actor Rajpal Yadav’s legal and financial troubles have compounded, with the Central Bank of India initiating recovery proceedings against his ancestral property in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district over an alleged loan default of ₹16.61 crore. The bank has fixed September 9 for its auction if the dues are not cleared.

The development comes less than a month after the Delhi high court sentenced Rajpal Yadav to three months’ imprisonment in multiple cheque bounce cases. (File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The attachment notice has been pasted on Yadav’s ancestral house in Shahjahanpur’s Kundra village. According to bank officials, the actor had obtained the loan from the Mumbai branch of the Central Bank of India in the names of his wife Radha Yadav and his mother Godavari.

The development comes less than a month after the Delhi high court sentenced the actor to three months’ imprisonment in multiple cheque bounce cases. Yadav is currently out of jail.

Reacting to the development, Rajpal Yadav’s elder brother Shripal Yadav said it was an old issue and that discussions with the bank were continuing.

“This is an old matter. Talks are underway with the bank regarding loan repayment. The matter will be resolved soon. At present, there is no situation where the property will be auctioned,” he claimed.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Central Bank of India manager Anuj Verma confirmed that the attachment notice had been affixed to the actor’s ancestral property in Kundra village. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Central Bank of India manager Anuj Verma confirmed that the attachment notice had been affixed to the actor’s ancestral property in Kundra village. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

He said the bank had also pasted a similar notice nearly two years ago, following which an agreement had been reached between Rajpal Yadav and the bank regarding repayment of the loan. However, with the dues still unresolved, the bank has resumed recovery proceedings and fixed September 9 as the proposed auction date.

On July 7, the Delhi high court sentenced Rajpal Yadav to three months in jail in seven cheque bounce cases. In each case, the court directed him to pay ₹1.05 crore to the complainant, taking the total liability to ₹7.35 crore.

The court noted that Yadav had already deposited nearly ₹2 crore, which would be adjusted against the total amount payable.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The cheque bounce cases stem from the production of Yadav’s film ‘Ata Pata Lapata’.

In 2010, the actor, who also directed the film, reportedly borrowed ₹5 crore to finance the project. The film failed commercially, and the loan could not be repaid on schedule, eventually leading to multiple cheque dishonour complaints.

In April 2018, a magistrate’s court convicted Rajpal Yadav and his wife, Radha Yadav, in a cheque bounce case and sentenced the actor to six months in prison. The conviction was upheld by a sessions court in 2019.

In June 2024, the Delhi high court temporarily stayed the sentence while directing Yadav to clear outstanding dues of approximately ₹9 crore. After the payment was not made, the court ordered him to surrender by February 2, 2026.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Yadav surrendered at Tihar Jail on February 5 and was granted interim bail 12 days later, on February 17.