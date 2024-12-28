Raku artists creating masterpieces, to be exhibited next week at Kala Srot

A number of art workshops and exhibitions have kept the artists and patrons in the city busy throughout the year. As the year is set to end and we would usher into new beginnings, a one of kinds art-form raku sculpting, a Japanese ceramics technique is being worked on at the International Glaze Raku Firing Workshop that will culminate with a two-day exhibition — Mrnmay, next week. International Glaze Raku Firing Workshop

“Lucknow’s love for different art forms has surely soared up as today people know that art doesn’t always mean painting. With master artists like Prem Shankar Prasad and Vishal Gupta, who have devoted 15 years to ceramic art, are guiding the young learners at our workshop. A score of students including Akalanka Herath Bnadara from Sri Lanka and Shreshth Mishra from Delhi and many more from other cities are a part of the workroom busy creating 50 special Raku pieces for display,” says curator Ajay Kumar.

With a plan in place to bring more such workshops and exhibitions in the city next year, he urges government institutes in the state to embrace new techniques so the young artists can spread their wings.

He adds, “A little bit of support from government institutes will change the game for all of us. This is the first Raku technique is being used by the budding sculptors at the workshop to create not one or two but entire exhibition for Lucknowites.” adds Kumar