Mon, Dec 15, 2025
Ram Janmabhoomi movement leader Ramvilas Vedanti dies in MP’s Rewa

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Dec 15, 2025 04:46 pm IST

Former BJP MP Ramvilas Vedanti was counted among the prominent faces of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement

AYODHYA: A prominent leader of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and a former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Ramvilas Vedanti died at a hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district on Monday.

Ramvilas Vedanti’s mortal remains are being brought to Ayodhya for his last rites

Vedanti had travelled to Rewa on December 10 for a Ramkatha when his health deteriorated. He had been under treatment for two days, Ayodhya mayor Girish Pati Tripathi said.

Tripathi said Vedanti suffered a heart attack at the Rewa hospital on Sunday evening. There was an attempt to shift him to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhopal in an air ambulance. But the aircraft could not land at Rewa due to the fog. He passed away shortly after.

Vedanti was the executive president of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust and had earlier been elected to the Lok Sabha from Pratapgarh and Machhali Shahar in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

Vedanti’s successor, Mahant Raghavesh Das said his mortal remains were being brought to Ayodhya.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled Vedanti’s death. “The passing of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Andolan’s key pillar, former MP, and revered saint of Vashishtha Ashram at Shri Ayodhya Dham, Dr. Ramvilas Vedanti Ji Maharaj, to Goloka is an irreparable loss to the spiritual world and Sanatan culture. Humble tribute to him!”, he said in a post on X.

