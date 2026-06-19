Ram Mandir donation row: CM asks public to aid SIT, promises action in 15 days

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday urged residents of Ayodhya to share any document or information they may have with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged Ram Mandir donation money scam, and asked them to wait another 15 days for the inquiry to be completed. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (ANI)

Addressing a gathering in Rudauli tehsil of Ayodhya after inaugurating a Government Ayurvedic PG College, Adityanath said no one would be spared if found guilty.

“If anyone has any clue or document related to the matter, they should provide it to the SIT,” the chief minister said. “You have waited for 500 years for Ram Mandir, now just wait for 15 days for the SIT to complete its probe,” he added.

Assuring strict action, Adityanath said, “No accused in the scam will be spared.”

The chief minister also targeted the Samajwadi Party without naming it and said, “Those who opened fire on Karsevaks are now preaching to us on Ram Mandir. They never came to Ayodhya. Now, the same people are defaming Ayodhya.”

The Uttar Pradesh government has constituted a three-member SIT to probe the alleged embezzlement of donation money linked to the Ram Mandir. It comprises Lucknow divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, inspector general (Lucknow Range) Kiran S, and special secretary (finance) Neel Ratan.

The SIT has been tasked with conducting a comprehensive inquiry into the matter and submitting its report to the state government.

The team has been stationed in Ayodhya since June 15 and has set up its office within the Ram Mandir complex as part of its investigation into the cash row.

So far, it has questioned several people, including Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust member Anil Mishra and Ram Mandir administrator Gopal Rao, as part of the probe.