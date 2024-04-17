Ram Navmi special: Mathura’s Krishna becomes Ram for a day

Agra Devotees who reached the Keshav Dev Temple on the premises of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura had ‘darshan’ of their deity sporting the form of Lord Ram, with a bow and arrow in hand instead of the flute. The premises reverberated with chants of ‘Jai Sri Ram’ in place of the usual ‘Radhey Radhey’ as ‘Ram Navmi’was celebrated in Mathura with enthusiasm on Wednesday. Lord Krishna with bow and arrow in hand on Ram Navmi at Sri Krishna Janmbhoomi in Mathura on Wednesday. (HT)

According to tradition, on Ram Navmi, Lord Krishna gives up the flute for a day and appears before devotees as Lord Ram with bow and arrow . This tradition on Ram Navmi goes on every year, according to Kapil Sharma, secretary of Sri Krishna Janmasthan Sewa Sansthan, looking after day to day activities at Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi .

“As an exception, Lord Krishna gave ‘darshan’ as Lord Ram at Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura on January 22, the day when consecration ceremony was held at the newly built Ram Temple in Ayodhya,” said Sharma.

“Lord Ram and Krishna are both ‘avtar’ (re-incarnation) of Lord Vishnu and thus we celebrate the festival of Ram Navmi with fervour in Mathura, located more than 500 kilometres from Ayodhya,” informed Sharma.

Celebrations began at 11 am on Wednesday and as doors of the Keshav Dev Temple were opened at noon , chants of ‘Jai Sri Ram’ filled the air. Aarti was offered and ‘prasad’ distributed.