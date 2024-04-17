 Priyanka Gandhi's ‘Ram Navami’ attack on BJP over inflation, unemployment | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Priyanka Gandhi's ‘Ram Navami’ attack on BJP over inflation, unemployment

ByHT News Desk
Apr 17, 2024 03:14 PM IST

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that if the country conducts fair elections, the Bhartiya Janata Party will not secure more than 180 seats.

Dismissing BJP's ‘400 paar’ slogan for the Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday claimed that the ruling alliance would not even get 180 seats. Priyanka Gandhi questioned the basis of the BJP's claim of getting more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, wondering if “they have done something” and already know the results.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Saharanpur.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Saharanpur.

“On what basis are they saying they will get 400, are they astrologers? Either they have done something beforehand and they know they will secure more than 400 seats. Otherwise, how can they say they will get 400 seats?” she said.

“If today in this country, the elections are conducted in such a way in which there is no tampering of EVMs, then I can say with full confidence that they will not get more than 180 seats,” the Congress leader said.

Priyanka Gandhi was in Saharanpur to garner support for Congress candidate Imran Masood, who is up against sitting BJP MP Raghav Lakhanpal and Majid Ali of the BSP.

When asked to predict the number of seats the opposition INDIA bloc would get, Priyanka said she was not an ‘astrologer’ but asserted that they would get a “good number of seats”.

Claiming that people want change, the Congress leader said that people have not seen any development in their lives for the past 10 years and PM Modi has been disconnected from the people.

"People want change. They don't want this type of politics. In the past 10 years, there has not been any development in the life of any common man, or woman. They are not getting jobs, inflation is not coming down. It's the time of festivals. Today is Ram Navami. People don't have money to buy anything. He doesn't talk about unemployment and inflation. I feel the people around him are not telling him about this. He is disconnected from people," she said.

Saharanpur will vote in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 19. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

With ANI inputs

