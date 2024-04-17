Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: PM Modi in Assam today, Rahul-Akhilesh to hold joint conference

Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: The country is currently gearing up for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, with preparations being made in multiple states. The first phase of elections is on April 19, Friday, where voting will take place in states including Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and more....Read More

Political rallies by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition INDIA bloc are being carried out with full force, trading political barbs and campaigning for their respective candidates for the general elections.

Ahead of the voting under the first phase of elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will continue the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s poll campaign in Assam and Tripura. PM Modi is expected to hold roadshows and address public gatherings in both the states today.

Meanwhile, INDIA bloc leaders Rahul Gandhi and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav will hold a joint press conference in Ghaziabad today, to show support for Congress candidate Dolly Sharma who is contesting from the seat in Uttar Pradesh.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Phase-wise schedule

• Phase 1- April 19

• Phase 2- April 26

• Phase 3- May 7

• Phase 4 - May 13

• Phase 5 - May 20

• Phase 6 - May 25

• Phase 7 - June 1