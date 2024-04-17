Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: PM Modi in Assam today, Rahul-Akhilesh to hold joint conference
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: The country is currently gearing up for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, with preparations being made in multiple states. The first phase of elections is on April 19, Friday, where voting will take place in states including Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and more....Read More
Political rallies by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition INDIA bloc are being carried out with full force, trading political barbs and campaigning for their respective candidates for the general elections.
Ahead of the voting under the first phase of elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will continue the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s poll campaign in Assam and Tripura. PM Modi is expected to hold roadshows and address public gatherings in both the states today.
Meanwhile, INDIA bloc leaders Rahul Gandhi and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav will hold a joint press conference in Ghaziabad today, to show support for Congress candidate Dolly Sharma who is contesting from the seat in Uttar Pradesh.
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Phase-wise schedule
• Phase 1- April 19
• Phase 2- April 26
• Phase 3- May 7
• Phase 4 - May 13
• Phase 5 - May 20
• Phase 6 - May 25
• Phase 7 - June 1
Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE: PM Modi extends Ram Navami greetings
PM Modi wrote on X on Wednesday, “This is the first Ram Navami when our Ram Lalla has been enthroned in the grand Ram temple of Ayodhya. Today, Ayodhya is in unparalleled joy in this celebration of Rama Navami. After waiting for 5 centuries, today we have the privilege of celebrating this Rama Navami in Ayodhya in this manner. This is the reward of so many years of hard penance and sacrifice by the countrymen.”
Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to address two rallies in Karnataka
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address public meetings at Mandya and Kolar in Karnataka on Wednesday for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. According to Congress sources, he is scheduled to land in Bengaluru around 1.20 pm from where he will go to Mandya by a chopper and address a poll rally at around 2.10 pm. He will then fly to Kolar to address a public meeting at around 4 pm. (PTI)
Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE: Rahul-Akhilesh to hold joint conference
INDIA bloc leaders Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav will hold a joint press conference today in Uttar Pradesh to campaign for alliance's Ghaziabad candidate Dolly Sharma.
Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE: Meghalaya CM backs PM Modi on electoral bonds
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma backed PM Narendra Modi's stance on the electoral bonds scheme, saying that it was a path towards transparency when it comes to poll donations.
Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE: PM Modi to visit Assam today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam today to campaign for NDA Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency candidate Phani Bhushan Choudhury of the Asom Gana Parishad.