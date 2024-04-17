TMC election manifesto: Mamata Banerjee's 10 promises include ‘no to CAA, NRC, Uniform Civil Code’

The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday released its election manifesto, two days before the first phase of the election begins. Coochbehar, Alipurduar, and Jalpaiguri will go to the polls in the first phase. The 10 promises announced included party convener Mamata Banerjee's oft-repeated assurance that there will be no Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Bengal. The manifesto called the CAA 'botched up' and said it would be abolished and the NRC would be discontinued. The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday released its election manifesto for the Lok Sabha election 2024.

The promises will be fulfilled once the Trinamool forms the government in the Centre as part of the INDIA bloc, Trinamool leaders said asserting Trinamool's support to the Congress-led alliance in the Centre though there has been no alliance in the state.

Trinamool election manifesto: 10 promises

Increased income for labourers. Guarantee of 100-day work for job card holders with a daily wage of ₹ 400. Free housing for all poor families. Free 10 gas cylinders to BPL families per year. Doorstep-free ration delivery to all ration card holders. Increased allowance for higher education of the SC/ST. Oldage allowance of ₹ 1,000 per month. Implementation of Swaminathan Commission recommendations. Price stabilisation fund for petro products. Apprenticeship for the graduate and diploma holders below 25 years of age. CAA will be repealed, NRC will be stopped. There will be no Uniform Civil Code in the country. Welfare schemes like Kanyashree for girls across the country.

The manifesto was set to be released in six languages including Nepalese and Santhali language Ol chiki apart from Bengali, English, Hindi, and Urdu.

When the election manifesto was released, Mamata Banerjee was in Assam for campaigning as four TMC candidates will be contesting in the BJP state. Addressing an election rally, Mamata Banerjee said the BJP has made the country a "detention camp" and if INDIA forms the government at the Centre, the CAA and NRC will be scrapped. "They (BJP) made the entire country a detention camp... I have never seen such a dangerous election in my life," Mamata said adding that there would be no democracy and elections if Narendra Modi returned to power for the third consecutive term.