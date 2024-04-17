Lok Sabha elections 2024: List of states going to polls in first phase of voting
Over a hundred constituencies across 21 states and Union Territories will cast their votes for the Lok Sabha elections on April 19.
Voting for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will take place on April 19. Today is the last day of campaigning for political parties, with the BJP and the Congress party concluding their rallies for the first phase of the elections. On Friday, a total of 102 constituencies across 21 states will cast their votes for the general elections.
The Lok Sabha elections will be conducted in seven phases, starting on April 19 and followed by April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. The counting of the votes for the same will take place on June 4, as per the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi covered the northeastern states of Assam and Tripura on Wednesday to campaign for the BJP-led NDA alliance, while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was present at two rallies in Karnataka today, as well as a joint press conference with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.
Lok Sabha election 2024: List of states in Phase 1 of voting
|S.no.
|States
|Constituencies
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|2
|Arunachal Pradesh
|Arunachal Pradesh East, Arunachal Pradesh West
|3
|Assam
|Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Kaziranga, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur
|4
|Bihar
|Aurangabad, Gaya, Jamui, Nawada
|5
|Chhattisgarh
|Bastar
|6
|Jammu and Kashmir
|Udhampur
|7
|Lakshadweep
|Lakshadweep
|8
|Maharashtra
|Nagpur, Chandrapur, Bhandara-Gondiya, Gadchiroli-Chimur, Ramtek
|9
|Madhya Pradesh
|Chhindwara, Balaghat, Jabalpur, Mandla, Sidhi, Shahdol
|10
|Manipur
|Inner Manipur, Outer Manipur
|11
|Meghalaya
|Shillong, Tura
|12
|Mizoram
|Mizoram
|13
|Nagaland
|Nagaland
|14
|Puducherry
|Puducherry
|15
|Rajasthan
|Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa, Nagaur
|16
|Sikkim
|Sikkim
|17
|Tamil Nadu
|Tiruvallur, Chennai North, Chennai South, Chennai Central, Sriperumbudur, Kancheepuram, Arakkonam, Vellore, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, Arani, Viluppuram, Kallakurichi, Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Tiruppur, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Pollachi, Dindigul, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Sivaganga, Madurai, Theni, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari
|18
|Tripura
|Tripura West
|19
|Uttarakhand
|Tehri Garhwal, Garhwal, Almora, Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar, Haridwar
|20
|Uttar Pradesh
|Pilibhit, Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina, Moradabad, Rampur
|21
|West Bengal
|Coochbehar, Alipurduars, Jalpaiguri
Some of the key candidates in fray in the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls are Chirag Paswan (Jamui), Nakul Nath (Chhindwara), K Annamalai (Coimbatore), Kanimozhi Karunanidhi (Thoothukudi) and Jitin Prasada (Pilibhit).
