Lok Sabha elections 2024: List of states going to polls in first phase of voting

Voting for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will take place on April 19. Today is the last day of campaigning for political parties, with the BJP and the Congress party concluding their rallies for the first phase of the elections. On Friday, a total of 102 constituencies across 21 states will cast their votes for the general elections. The first phase of Lok Sabha polls is on April 19 (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The Lok Sabha elections will be conducted in seven phases, starting on April 19 and followed by April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. The counting of the votes for the same will take place on June 4, as per the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi covered the northeastern states of Assam and Tripura on Wednesday to campaign for the BJP-led NDA alliance, while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was present at two rallies in Karnataka today, as well as a joint press conference with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Lok Sabha election 2024: List of states in Phase 1 of voting

S.no. States Constituencies 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands Andaman and Nicobar Islands 2 Arunachal Pradesh Arunachal Pradesh East, Arunachal Pradesh West 3 Assam Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Kaziranga, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur 4 Bihar Aurangabad, Gaya, Jamui, Nawada 5 Chhattisgarh Bastar 6 Jammu and Kashmir Udhampur 7 Lakshadweep Lakshadweep 8 Maharashtra Nagpur, Chandrapur, Bhandara-Gondiya, Gadchiroli-Chimur, Ramtek 9 Madhya Pradesh Chhindwara, Balaghat, Jabalpur, Mandla, Sidhi, Shahdol 10 Manipur Inner Manipur, Outer Manipur 11 Meghalaya Shillong, Tura 12 Mizoram Mizoram 13 Nagaland Nagaland 14 Puducherry Puducherry 15 Rajasthan Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa, Nagaur 16 Sikkim Sikkim 17 Tamil Nadu Tiruvallur, Chennai North, Chennai South, Chennai Central, Sriperumbudur, Kancheepuram, Arakkonam, Vellore, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, Arani, Viluppuram, Kallakurichi, Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Tiruppur, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Pollachi, Dindigul, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Sivaganga, Madurai, Theni, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari 18 Tripura Tripura West 19 Uttarakhand Tehri Garhwal, Garhwal, Almora, Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar, Haridwar 20 Uttar Pradesh Pilibhit, Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina, Moradabad, Rampur 21 West Bengal Coochbehar, Alipurduars, Jalpaiguri

Some of the key candidates in fray in the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls are Chirag Paswan (Jamui), Nakul Nath (Chhindwara), K Annamalai (Coimbatore), Kanimozhi Karunanidhi (Thoothukudi) and Jitin Prasada (Pilibhit).