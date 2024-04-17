 Lok Sabha elections 2024: List of states going to polls in first phase of voting | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Apr 17, 2024
New Delhi
Lok Sabha elections 2024: List of states going to polls in first phase of voting

ByHT News Desk
Apr 17, 2024 09:33 PM IST

Over a hundred constituencies across 21 states and Union Territories will cast their votes for the Lok Sabha elections on April 19.

Voting for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will take place on April 19. Today is the last day of campaigning for political parties, with the BJP and the Congress party concluding their rallies for the first phase of the elections. On Friday, a total of 102 constituencies across 21 states will cast their votes for the general elections.

The first phase of Lok Sabha polls is on April 19 (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The first phase of Lok Sabha polls is on April 19 (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The Lok Sabha elections will be conducted in seven phases, starting on April 19 and followed by April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. The counting of the votes for the same will take place on June 4, as per the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi covered the northeastern states of Assam and Tripura on Wednesday to campaign for the BJP-led NDA alliance, while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was present at two rallies in Karnataka today, as well as a joint press conference with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Lok Sabha election 2024: List of states in Phase 1 of voting

S.no.StatesConstituencies
1Andaman and Nicobar IslandsAndaman and Nicobar Islands
2Arunachal PradeshArunachal Pradesh East, Arunachal Pradesh West
3AssamDibrugarh, Jorhat, Kaziranga, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur
4BiharAurangabad, Gaya, Jamui, Nawada
5ChhattisgarhBastar
6Jammu and KashmirUdhampur
7LakshadweepLakshadweep
8MaharashtraNagpur, Chandrapur, Bhandara-Gondiya, Gadchiroli-Chimur, Ramtek
9Madhya PradeshChhindwara, Balaghat, Jabalpur, Mandla, Sidhi, Shahdol
10ManipurInner Manipur, Outer Manipur
11MeghalayaShillong, Tura
12MizoramMizoram
13NagalandNagaland
14PuducherryPuducherry
15RajasthanGanganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa, Nagaur
16SikkimSikkim
17Tamil NaduTiruvallur, Chennai North, Chennai South, Chennai Central, Sriperumbudur, Kancheepuram, Arakkonam, Vellore, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, Arani, Viluppuram, Kallakurichi, Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Tiruppur, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Pollachi, Dindigul, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Sivaganga, Madurai, Theni, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari
18TripuraTripura West
19UttarakhandTehri Garhwal, Garhwal, Almora, Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar, Haridwar
20Uttar PradeshPilibhit, Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina, Moradabad, Rampur
21West Bengal Coochbehar, Alipurduars, Jalpaiguri

Some of the key candidates in fray in the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls are Chirag Paswan (Jamui), Nakul Nath (Chhindwara), K Annamalai (Coimbatore), Kanimozhi Karunanidhi (Thoothukudi) and Jitin Prasada (Pilibhit).

Follow Us On