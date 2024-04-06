Lok Sabha elections 2024: PM Modi taunts Rahul Gandhi & Akhilesh Yadav, says ‘do ladkon ki flop film…

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday taunted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav over the tie-up between the two parties for the Lok Sabha elections.



Referrring to their 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly election alliance which failed to win the polls, PM Modi said "do ladkon ki flop film" released again.



“This is the first election I am witnessing where the opposition is contesting not to win but to contain the BJP below 370 seats and NDA 400. Samajwadi Party is in such a condition that they have to change the candidates every hour and for Congress, it is even worse, they aren't finding candidates, even at their strongholds,” ANI quoted the prime minister as saying at a rally in UP's Saharanpur.



ALSO READ: PM Modi takes 'INDI earns commission' jibe at opposition alliance

"'Do ladkon ki film jo pichali baar flop ho chuki hai, un do ladkon ki film ko in logon ne fir se release kiya hai (the film of two boys, which flopped last time, that these people have launched again)," he added.



In February this year, both Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav had held a roadshow in Agra in February this year, almost seven years after the Congress and Samajwadi Party tied up for the 2017 assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh in which they did not do well. The supporters of the two parties had described their leaders as "UP ke ladke" during the 2017 poll campaign.

In the 2017 elections, Congress had contested on 114 seats but only won seven and secured 6.25 per cent votes.



Both SP and Congress are part of INDIA alliance and have already announced their seat sharing agreement for the general elections. The SP will contest 63 seats in UP and the Congress 17.