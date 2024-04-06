Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi takes ‘INDI earns commission’ jibe at opposition alliance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lashed out at the opposition INDIA alliance, accusing it of looking for ways to earn commission.



Addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, PM Modi said, "The leaders in the INDI alliance are always looking for avenues to take commission, while we, in the NDA, are on a mission (to take the country forward). During its reign at the Centre, the Congress always encouraged and gave primacy to commission. (Construction of) The Ram Temple in Ayodhya was our mission, not an election propaganda or promise." Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath during a public rally in Saharanpur on Saturday. (ANI)

During his speech, PM Modi also took a veiled dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his recent 'Shakti' remark. Recently, while holding his ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Mumbai, Gandhi had said that they were fighting against Shakti.

"This is the soil of Maa Shakti. We are a country that believes in 'Shakti' and worships the deity embodying it. However, it is our grave misfortune that some leaders in the INDI alliance are openly calling for a fight against Shakti. The ancient texts and the Puranas are replete with accounts of what happened to those who tried to destroy Shakti," the prime minister said.

During his address, Modi also recalled his visit to Saharanpur a decade ago. He claimed India was going through a period of great despair and crisis at that time and he had promised the people that he would help the country come out of the phase.

"I was here in Saharanpur for an election meeting 10 years ago. Back then, the country was in dire straits. It was going through a period of great despair and crisis. I remember promising you all at the time and I won't rest till I can lift the country from the crisis...that I wouldn't let the pride and prestige of our motherland be called into question. I vowed never allow my country stop in its pursuit of excellence," PM Modi recalled.

"I resolved then that someday, with your blessings, I will rid the country of its ills and afflictions. I promised to turn despair into hope, and hope into faith. You showered your love and affection on me and I left no stone unturned to repay your faith and support," he added.

The Lok Sabha election 2024 will be held in seven phases, starting April 19. Uttar Pradesh, which sends 80 members to the Lok Sabha, will vote in all seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.