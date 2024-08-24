Ram Temple Construction Committee wants faster work, more workforce

Lucknow: Chairman of the Ram Temple Construction Committee Nripendra Misra on Friday expressed concern over the number of labourers engaged in the ongoing construction work of Ram temple and the pace of work, as the deadline (December 24) for completion of the temple is only four to five months away . The Trust has set a deadline of December 24 to complete construction work of the temple (Pic for representation)

Misra is in Ayodhya for a three-day review meeting of the ongoing temple construction work .

“The number of labourers engaged in the construction work of the temple is a matter of concern. So is the pace of work,” Nripendra Misra told media persons.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust wants to increase the workforce to meet the deadline of December 24 for completion of the temple .“Around 90 per cent construction work of the first floor of Ram temple is over and now we are focused on the second floor and shikhar of the temple,” said Misra.

“We are also discussing how to use the sanctum-sanctorum of the second floor of the temple. In the temple’s sanctum-sanctorum on the ground floor Ram Lalla is enthroned and on the first floor we have Ram Darbar,” said Misra.

“For the sanctum-sanctorum on the second floor we have several proposals. One of the proposals is to display Ramayan in various languages, as well as the oldest Ramayan,” informed Misra.

According to the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the pace of construction work slowed down after the onset of monsoon in the state.

The Trust has set a deadline of December 24 to complete construction work of the temple . However, only four-five months are left for this deadline and monsoon in the state is likely to continue till September 30.