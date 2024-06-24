Ram temple construction likely to be completed by March 2025: Misra

LUCKNOW Construction of the entire Ram temple complex was likely to be completed by March 25 next year while the first and second floors of the temple will be completed by July-end and December this year, respectively, said Nripendra Misra, chairman of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee who was in Ayodhya to review the work. The statues to be installed at the temple will be carved out of Makrana marbles of Rajasthan. (File Photo)

“Construction work of the first floor of the temple will be completed by the end of next month. Thereafter, work will begin for the second floor,” Misra told media persons.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

“We have set a target to complete the second floor by the end of December this year and the entire temple complex by March 25 next year,” he added.

The statues to be installed at the temple will be carved out of Makrana marbles of Rajasthan and the trust had floated a tender to select four sculptors who will carve these statues.

More than 1.75 crore devotees had visited the Ram Mandir till date, after its opening on January 22 this year. “On an average, one lakh devotees visit the temple every day. After its opening, around 1.75 crore devotees have visited the temple. This figure will reach two crore by the end of this month,” said Misra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over the grand opening ceremony of the Ram Mandir on January 22.

MAIN TEMPLE

Total area: 2.7 acres

Total built-up area: 57,400 sq ft

Total length of temple: 360 ft

Total width of temple: 235 ft

Total height of the temple including the peak: 161 ft

Total floors: 3

Height of each floor: 20 ft

Number of columns on the ground floor: 160

Number of columns on the first floor: 132

Number of columns on the second floor: 74

Number of pavilions in temple: 5

Number of gates in the temple: 12