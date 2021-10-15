Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Ram temple constructionexample of people’s faith in “right leadership”: Yogi
lucknow news

Ram temple constructionexample of people’s faith in “right leadership”: Yogi

As long as Ram Katha is being recited in every home, no power can cause harm to India, says UP chief minister
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath performs rituals inside a temple on the occasion of Dussehra festival in Gorakhpur, Friday, (PTI Photo)
Updated on Oct 15, 2021 11:37 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

GORAKHPUR Construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya was being undertaken on a war footing and this shrine, linked with the sentiments of billions of people, would be the grandest of all in the world, said UP chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while addressing a crowd at the Mansarovar Ramlila ground here after leading the grand victory procession on Vijay Dashmi.

He said the construction of the temple was an example how people’s faith in the “right leadership” could yield good results and how India’s cultural heritage, including Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and Prayagraj’s Kumbh Fair, found a place on the world platform under the Modi Government.

“Under this Government, all hurdles against bharat and bharatiyata were removed one by one,” he said. He urged people to follow the path of truth and justice shown by Lord Ram.

“As long as Ram Katha is being recited in every home, no power can cause harm to India,” he said, adding that the new UP of new India was marching ahead on the path of growth and development by following the path of Lord Ram.

RELATED STORIES

The CM said the not only Ayodhya and Janakpuri contributed to Lord Ram’s success, but people from the oppressed sections of society, including dalits and backwards, stood by him in the time of crisis.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Lakhimpur probe: Firearms found in Lucknow house of Ashish Mishra’s friend

UP assembly polls: SBSP chief Rajbhar hints at alliance with BJP

‘AIMIM to hold rallies in west UP after Dussehra’

Bail plea of ex-IPS officer Amitabh Thakur rejected
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP