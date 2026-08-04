Ram Temple donation probe expands to 12 districts as SIT hunts for ‘benami’ assets

LUCKNOW The investigation into the alleged theft of offerings at the Ram temple has expanded to 12 districts across the state. The police and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) are now probing the properties and investments of the accused, their family members and close associates.

Officials said the objective of the expanded investigation was not only to identify those responsible but also to strengthen systems to prevent such incidents in future. (Pic for representation)

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Officials said the investigation aims to trace funds allegedly siphoned from donation boxes and determine whether they were invested in benami assets.

Apart from Ayodhya, letters have been sent to district magistrates of Lucknow, Noida, Prayagraj, Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Bahraich, Gonda, Basti, Ambedkar Nagar and Barabanki. They have been asked to provide details of immovable and benami properties linked to the accused.

SIT sources said the move follows inputs that donation money may have been diverted and invested in land and other assets in different districts.

A three-day verification and videography of valuables kept by the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in a bank locker was underway.

During reconciliation with the trust’s inventory, officials found that some items listed in the records were missing from the locker. Following this, the search and verification process was intensified. Bank officials and trust representatives were also being questioned.

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{{^usCountry}} Mahipal Singh, former accounts in-charge of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, sent a 20-point complaint to the SIT via email. He levelled allegations against former general secretary Champat Rai, Ram Shankar Yadav alias ‘Tinnu Yadav’ and some bank employees. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mahipal Singh, former accounts in-charge of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, sent a 20-point complaint to the SIT via email. He levelled allegations against former general secretary Champat Rai, Ram Shankar Yadav alias ‘Tinnu Yadav’ and some bank employees. {{/usCountry}}

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The most serious charge pertains to the cost of temple construction. Singh demanded an impartial inquiry into how the estimated cost of construction rose from ₹800 crore to ₹2,200 crore.

The SIT took the complaint on record and sought relevant documents for verification.

Officials said the objective of the expanded investigation was not only to identify those responsible but also to strengthen systems to prevent such incidents in future. Proposals under consideration include mandatory CCTV coverage, receipt-based donations and quarterly audits for all major temples.

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The SIT said further action will be taken based on the findings of the property verification and the forensic audit of financial records.