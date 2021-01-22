Ram temple foundation work resumes: Trust

Work on the foundation of Ram Temple in Ayodhya resumed on Thursday, member of the trust overseeing the construction Anil Mishra said.

“Digging work for the Ram temple’s foundation resumed today (Thursday). It will continue for the next 60-70 days. Till then, the foundation’s new design will be available with us,” Mishra told reporters after a meeting of the members of the Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust.

Nripendra Misra, chairman of the Trust, reviewed the foundation work along with experts of Larsen and Toubro, Tata Consulting Engineers, and other members of the Trust, and directed the engineers to resume the work. “Experts of Larsen and Toubro and Tata Consulting Engineers are preparing the temple’s new design. The Ram temple’s foundation will be prepared according to this new design,” he said.

The foundation work was stopped after loose sand was found during testing of foundation pillars last year. During the meeting of the Trust, engineers gave a presentation on the new design which is likely to be finalised soon. Ayodhya deputy inspector general of police Deepak Kumar made a presentation on security paraphernalia at Ram Janmabhoomi complex.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON