Ram temple opening: Trust sends invitation letter to PM Modi, suggests three dates

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has sent an invitation letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the grand opening of the Ram temple in Ayodhya while suggesting three “auspicious dates” for the ceremony.

The Ram temple construction site in Ayodhya. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The three auspicious dates suggested after consulting astrologers are likely between January 17 and 24, said a member of the Trust. The Trust has not disclosed the specific dates to the media.

According to the Trust, due to Republic Day celebrations, PM Modi will not be able to attend the Ayodhya event on January 25 -26.

“A letter signed by (Trust chairman) Mahant Nritya Gopal Das has been sent to PM Narendra Modi, inviting him for the pran -pratishtha (idol consecration) of Ram Lalla at the garbha griha (sanctum-sanctorum) of Ram temple,” said Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, the designated successor of Mahant Nritya Gopal.

Nripendra Misra, chairman of Ram Mandir Construction Committee, will most likely hand over the letter to the Prime Minister’s Office in New Delhi.

Kamal Nayan Das, however, did not disclose when this letter was handed over to Misra.

The Trust is planning to organise a seven-day ‘Ayodhya pran -pratishtha’ (idol consecration) for the grand opening of Ram temple. During the event, the idol of Ram Lalla will be installed at the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple and thereafter the temple will be opened for devotees. Celebrations will also be organised in temples across the country during this period.

The Board of Trustees of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on May 31 had decided to send the invite to Modi for the pran -pratishtha ceremony.

The construction of the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is expected to be completed by the year-end.

According to a functionary aware of the details, the construction work on the ground floor is nearly complete.

The construction started in August 2020 and is being monitored daily by senior functionaries. According to the functionary cited above, after the completion of the temple’s foundation, raft and plinth, work related to the placement of stone procured from mines in the Bansi Paharpur area of Rajasthan is in full swing.

The temple’s foundation was laid in a ceremony presided over by Modi on August 5, 2020.

