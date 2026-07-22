Ram Temple probe expands to Lucknow, assets of 54 kin of accused under scanner

LUCKNOW The investigation into the alleged embezzlement of offerings at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya has expanded to Lucknow. Authorities are launching a detailed scrutiny of the movable and immovable assets of the kin of the accused in Lucknow to trace proceeds of the crime. The financial scrutiny aims to determine whether any kin of the accused made sudden or disproportionate investments after the alleged thefts from the temple’s donation counting system came to light. (Pic for representation)

Investigating agencies are collecting details of properties owned by 54 relatives of the eight accused, who have been lodged in Ayodhya jail since June 26, to ascertain whether money allegedly siphoned from the temple’s donation collections was used to acquire land, houses, flats, shops or other assets.

Official sources said records have been sought from the Lucknow Municipal Corporation, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), the UP Housing and Development Board, the stamp and registration department and the revenue department. The agencies have been asked to furnish details of properties purchased over the past two years.

Acting on directions from authorities, Ayodhya additional district magistrate (administration) Pradeep Verma has written to the departments concerned, SDMs and assistant IGs of stamps, directing them to expedite the collection of property records. Officials have also been asked to identify agricultural land acquired by the accused or their relatives in villages.

The financial scrutiny aims to determine whether any kin of the accused made sudden or disproportionate investments after the alleged thefts from the temple’s donation counting system came to light.

According to sources, the exercise was initiated after the Ayodhya administration sought assistance from the Lucknow district administration in tracing assets linked to the accused and their relatives. The information gathered from different departments will be compiled into a consolidated report and shared with the investigating authorities to help establish the alleged money trail.

Under the exercise, the municipal corporation has been asked to provide records relating to buildings and house tax assessments while the LDA is verifying allotments and registered properties, the Housing and Development Board is examining residential holdings, the stamp and registration department is compiling sale deeds and registration details, while the revenue department is collecting records of agricultural land ownership.

Officials said the probe could be expanded to additional government departments if fresh leads emerge during the financial investigation.

The latest move signals a shift in the investigation from identifying the alleged theft of temple donations to tracing the suspected proceeds of the crime, with investigators seeking to establish whether the money was diverted into real estate or other assets through the accused or their family members.