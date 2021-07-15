Ram temple: Second-phase construction work likely to start from Diwali in November

The ongoing foundation work of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is likely to be completed by the last week of September or the first week of October and, thereafter, the second phase of the construction work of the temple will start in November.

According to people familiar with the issue, the second phase of the construction work is likely to start on the festive occasion of Diwali in November.

“The foundation work of the Ram temple is likely to be completed by the last week of September or the first week of October,” Dr Anil Mishra, member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said to journalists after Nripendra Misra, chairman of the Ram temple construction committee, presided over a meeting with engineers of Larsen and Toubro, the construction agency, Tata Consulting Engineers and members of the Trust.

Thereafter, construction work of the outer walls of the temple will start, Anil Mishra added.

Nripendra Misra is in Ayodhya on a two-day visit to review progress of the construction work.

It is his first visit to Ayodhya after the controversy related with irregularities in land purchase deals carried out by the Trust came to light last month.

Interacting with engineers during the meeting, the construction committee chairman sought details of the foundation work and the expected time of its completion.

He enquired about the Mirzapur sandstones which will be used in the construction of the temple. The famous sandstones of Mirzapur are also being used in the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project in Varanasi.

Engineers of Larsen and Toubro also displayed details of the second phase of the construction work of the temple during a visual presentation before Nripendra Misra.

Earlier in the day, Nripendra Misra visited Ram Janmabhoomi complex and reviewed construction work.

Champat Rai, general secretary of the Trust, and other members were also present at the meeting.