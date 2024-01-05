Ram temple to have hi-tech 24x7 “kavach”

Hi-tech equipment and infrastructure worth ₹ 90 crore will be in place for round the clock and foolproof security of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, which is supposed to last over 1000 years, to thwart attacks and foil intrusions, senior police officials said. Ayodhya: Ram Mandir construction site in Ayodhya. (PTI)

These gadgets include crash-rated bollards designed to protect high-target buildings from concerted vehicular attack, under-vehicle scanner, which will scan any vehicle on the road passing through the Janmabhoomi Path as well as boom barriers.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Confirming this, director general (DG), Law and Order, Prashant Kumar said the state government had issued around ₹90 crore funds for purchase and installation of security equipment. He also said the process of installation of security equipment is already underway and likely to be completed in the next few days. The Uttar Pradesh Rajkiya Nirman Nigam (UPRNN) is installing the security equipment, he added.

Also read: Future-ready AI surveillance likely to guard Ram temple in Ayodhya

The DG said the security of the Ram temple is reviewed by the officials concerned every six months and this review process will also continue in the future. Further improvement in the security scheme could be made if required.

Another senior police official stated some of the security equipment, including CCTV surveillance system, are worth ₹11 crore and the access control system costs around ₹8.56 crore. He said other equipment like crash-rated bollards, bullet proof vehicles, bullet proof jackets for security personnel, anti-drone system, night vision devices, integrated command and control system devices and many others are being installed.

He added another highly advanced security tool is the De-Armer Disruptor, which is used to deter, threaten, inflict physical damage, harm, or kill.

He said weapons are used to increase the efficacy of activities such as self-defence. Vehicles of security personnel worth ₹1.02 crore have been purchased, he added.

Sharing further details with the media, Uttar Pradesh Rajkiya Nirman Nigam (UPRNN) general manager (GM) CK Srivastava said that the equipment would help foil any intrusion attempt at the temple.

“For the security of the temple of Lord Ram Lalla, we have installed many types of security equipment. An under-vehicle scanner has been installed on the road. As soon as any vehicle on the road passes over the Janmabhoomi Path, the vehicle will be immediately scanned from inside. If it is carrying any item not allowed inside, then the vehicle will be stopped,” he said.

“Apart from this, we have installed boom barriers, bollards, and tyre killers to foil any intrusion attempt,” he added.

“If a vehicle hits the boom barrier, our bollard will automatically come up from ground level within three seconds along with tyre killers. Then, the security personnel would nab the intruder,” the GM said, adding that a provision has been made to install this type of equipment at all the entrances to the Ram temple.

“CCTVs have been mounted everywhere. And a command control centre has been made in yellow zones and red zones, which store the feed of all the cameras that remain saved for nearly three months,” he added.

SPECIAL STF UNIT FOR AYODHYA

The state government has issued ₹5 crore funds for a special unit of 135 Special Task Force (STF) commandos as well as deployment of 16 teams of ATS Special Police Operation Teams (SPOT) in Ayodhya. Besides, a budget of around ₹ 5 crore separately has been sanctioned for the STF unit building in Ayodhya.

Moreover, the government has issued funds worth ₹1.44 crore for the purchase of firefighting equipment, especially for the temple premises.

RIVERINE EQUIPMENT

Water police personnel will ensure the safety of devotees at Saryu Ghats in Ayodhya. They have been equipped with several riverine equipment worth ₹2.84 crore recently.

The security equipment includes four boats, four engines (50 HP), 10 throw balls, 10 life buoy rings, 15 life jackets, 10 rescue tubes, and two dragon lights, according to a press note from the state government media cell.

Additionally, there are two platoons of SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) with a total of 35 personnel. More facilities are likely to be added by January 20, including six boats, life jackets, and other necessary equipment. These soldiers remain alert from Naya Ghat to Guptar Ghat.

Special arrangements have been made for movement on the ghat during the consecration ceremony on January 22. In view of the event on January 22, the Yogi government has deployed the water police personnel in Ayodhya to ensure proper management of the devotee crowd, provide guidance, and promptly address any untoward situations.

It is noteworthy that after Varanasi, Prayagraj and Mirzapur, Ayodhya is the fourth city where water police have been deployed at the ghats for the safety of devotees. Since their deployment in Ayodhya in 2019, water police have saved more than 400 people in the last four years. With the increasing number of devotees coming here, their challenges are expected to grow. A comprehensive plan has been prepared for this, and work is in progress.