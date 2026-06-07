Lucknow, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said that reports have emerged claiming that crores of rupees from donations offered at the Ram Temple were missing and urged the court to take cognisance of the matter.

Ram temple trust says 'open to probe' after Akhilesh Yadav claims donation funds missing

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In a post on X, Yadav said the issue was "extremely sensitive" for devotees of Lord Ram across the world and described the situation as "highly embarrassing" for the temple trust.

"It is very sensitive news for devotees of Lord Ram across the world that crores of rupees from donations made to the Ram Temple have been found missing," Yadav's post read in Hindi.

Reacting to the allegations, Mahant Dinendra Das, a member of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said, "I have full faith in Lord Ram. If anybody has committed any wrong act, then Lord Ram will himself punish that person. Our trustees will not do such a thing."

He added that any decision made by the government will be acceptable to them. "If there is any doubt, then conduct an inquiry," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The Samajwadi Party chief also questioned the "silence" of the temple trust and the government over the issue. "The government's silence is suspicious," Yadav said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Samajwadi Party chief also questioned the "silence" of the temple trust and the government over the issue. "The government's silence is suspicious," Yadav said. {{/usCountry}}

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Calling the alleged discrepancy a matter of public concern, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, "This is an extremely shameful situation for the temple trust. No one is willing to come forward and offer an explanation." Yadav urged the court to intervene in the matter, saying it was linked to the deep faith of the global Sanatani community in Lord Ram.

The court should take "suo motu cognisance because the issue is directly related to the profound faith that the Sanatani community across the world places in Lord Ram," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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