Ram temple trust to decide CEO’s powers, no govt interference, says Nripendra Misra

Ram temple construction committee chairman Nripendra Misra on Sunday stated that the responsibilities and powers of the first-ever chief executive officer (CEO) of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will be determined by the temple trust.

Ram temple construction committee chairman Nripendra Misra in Ayodhya. (ANI VIDEO GRAB)

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There will be no government interference in the functioning of the trust or its CEO (who is yet to be appointed), he said.

“The CEO’s primary responsibility will be to uphold the faith of the devotees in the trust,” Misra, who is in Ayodhya to review Ram temple construction work, said to reporters.

“Apart from streamlining the trust’s working, the CEO will also oversee its financial matters,” he added.

“”In a way, the CEO will work as an assistant of the trust, without government interference,” he said.

He added that the trust will determine how much authority to delegate to the CEO, who will be responsible for arranging their own staff, while everything remains under the trust’s purview.

When asked, he denied he would attend meetings of the committee tasked with recommending names for the CEO’s post.

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{{^usCountry}} On July 6, the trust announced a three-member committee comprising Justice (retired) Pramod Kohli, Lieutenant General (retired) Vishnukant Chaturvedi and former NIT Raipur chairperson Suresh Haware to screen candidates for the CEO’s post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On July 6, the trust announced a three-member committee comprising Justice (retired) Pramod Kohli, Lieutenant General (retired) Vishnukant Chaturvedi and former NIT Raipur chairperson Suresh Haware to screen candidates for the CEO’s post. {{/usCountry}}

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He also said that there have been no complaints from devotees visiting the Ram temple in Ayodhya, and that they feel positively about their experience.

“If you ask the devotees near Angad Teela and Sugriv Kila about their feelings, I assure you there is no complaint regarding their faith in Lord Ram, the temple arrangements, or the worship taking place here,” he said.

Regarding any potential changes in the Ram temple trust, Misra noted, “No decisions were made in my presence.” He also clarified that he did not attend the meeting of the trust on July 6.

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The Trust’s next meeting is scheduled for July 22 in Ayodhya, where the names of new trustees for three vacant posts are expected to be finalised.

When asked whether he will attend the meeting, Misra said, “The meeting is on July 22, but I do not know the agenda. If the matter pertains to construction, I would have to be present.

“Please understand, we are ex-officio directors without voting rights. We provide our views on relevant subjects. After I know the agenda, I will decide whether to attend,” Misra said.

When asked about the agenda of the July 22 meeting, he suggested that this question should be directed to the general secretary of the temple trust.

He also said a new gallery will be created to showcase Lord Ram’s journeys through India’s rivers.

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“This will be an entire gallery dedicated to the divine darshan, where we’ll take visitors to the museum, from the ground floor of the Ram Lalla temple to Kuber Tila,” he said.

“It’s immersive. It feels as if you’re standing there, and the filming will be done using that technology. All decisions have been made, and it’s a four-month project. I think photography will begin in two weeks,” Misra added.