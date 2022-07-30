Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ram temple: Year- long Vedic rituals from November

Published on Jul 30, 2022 11:49 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Lucknow: The Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has planned a Vedic ritual for construction of Ram Mandir from November this year. The ritual will continue till December 2023 when the sanctum sanctorum of the temple would be completed and devotees would be allowed to worship the deity.

However, the ritual will be performed at a temple in Ram Kot locality and not on Ram Janmabhoomi campus.

Vedic acharyas from Ayodhya, Varanasi, Mathura, Chitrakoot and other religious places of the state will take part in the Vedic ritual called Sri Ram Chandra Pratik Shartha.

Specific time slots of 15 days will be allotted to priests who want to perform it.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has proposed Ganpati dharamshala in Ram kot locality where the ritual will be performed. A religious trust of Maharashtra has proposed to conduct the ritual. The Trust has accepted the proposal.

The Trust has proposed to complete construction of Ram temple by December 2023 when Ram Lalla (infant Ram) will be enthroned in the sanctum sanctorum.

According to the Trust, several Vedic rituals will be performed before the Ram temple comes up in Ayodhya. This ritual is among them and is of significance as it will be performed continuously till the sanctum sanctorum of the temple is opened for devotees.

It may be pointed out that construction of Ram temple is going on in Ayodhya. The foundation work has been completed and plinth is being laid. Thereafter the main structure of the temple will come up.

