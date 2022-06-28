Ramayan campus to come up in Ayodhya after Ram temple

Lucknow: The next big project of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust is likely to be a ‘Ramayan campus’ where people may get a feel of the Ramayan era.

For this mega project, the Trust requires 500 to 1000 acres of land and has started searching for it.

In the proposed Ramayan campus, there will be miniature forms of Ayodhya, Janakpur, Dandakaranya forest, Lanka, river Ganga and even sea.

According to the Trust, the purpose of the project is to make devotees, especially children, get a feel of the Ramayan era when they arrive on the campus.

However, work on this project would start only after completion of the Ram temple, as per the Trust.

Construction of the Ram temple is underway and the Trust has set a deadline of December 2023 for opening the sanctum sanctorum to devotees.

“The Trust has funds for this mega project. But it will only start after the Ram temple is constructed,” said a member of the Trust.

However, acquiring land for the project in Ayodhya will not be an easy task.

“Such a huge piece of land will only be available on the outskirts or in rural areas. Availability of land will be the main issue in rolling out this project,” said a member of the Trust.

The Trust has also suggested that state governments construct Yatri Niwas of their respective states in Ayodhya.

According to Trust member Dr Anil Mishra, the Trust has requested all state governments to approach thew Uttar Pradesh government for land for construction of Yatri Niwas.

The Trust would also approach the state government on this issue, Mishra added.

Union roadways minister Nitin Gadkari in May this year had laid foundation stone of six national highway projects in Ayodhya of ₹8698 crore, including ring road and 84- kosi parikrama marg.

The union government has declared 84 kosi parikrama marg as national highway and ₹4000 crore will be spent on this project alone