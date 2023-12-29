Ramkatha, bhajan-kirtan in urban/rural areas, Valmiki temples ahead of consecration

Lucknow: Come January 14, when the sun moves from Dakshinayana (southern hemisphere) to Uttarayana (northern hemisphere) marking the start of Makar Sankranti festivity, temples across the state will be abuzz with cultural actvities organizing Ramkatha, bhajan and kirtans in the run-up to the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ (consecration ceremony), slated for January 22 in Ram temple in Ayodhya. In a letter to divisional commissioners and district magistrates, U.P. chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra said a campaign should be launched across the state to connect the people with the ideals of Lord Ram mentioned in Valmiki Ramayan. (Pic for representation)

The state government plans to connect the people from various communities with the Ram temple, inspiring them with the life and saga of Lord Ram. The ideals of Lord Ram, the social, moral and human values mentioned in Ramayan penned by poet Valmiki will be highlighted through Ramkatha. The narrators will highlight the fact that the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is a step toward the establishment of the same traditions and values.

The Ramkatha, bhajan and kirtans will be organized in Valmiki temples in Dalit villages under the BJP drive to connect with the Dalits. The community will also be motivated to join the Ram Mandir rath and kalash yatra in strength to send a message of cultural assimilation with the upper castes and other backward classes. The artistes belonging to the dalit community would lead the yatras and ‘deep daan’ programmes would be organized in villages and urban localities, said a state government statement.

In a letter to divisional commissioners and district magistrates, U.P. chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra said a campaign should be launched across the state to connect the people with the ideals of Lord Ram mentioned in Valmiki Ramayan. Regular recitation of Ramayan and Ramcharit Manas , Sundarkand, Ramkatha and Ram pravachan should be organized in temples after lighting of lamps, he said.

The bhajan kirtan groups should be motivated to organize cultural events in urban local bodies. The state culture and information departments have been enstrusted with the task to select the artistes. The district administration would select the temples and nodal officers should be appointed for organization of cultural events, he said.

The assistance of Women Mangal Dal, Youth Mangal Dal, ASHA and Aganwadi workers, ANMs and village panchayat assistants should be taken in the organization of the cultural events in the rural and urban areas. The district magistrates should constitute committees at district, tehsil and block levels to monitor the events, Mishra said.