Rangoli artists on the rise: A colourful future ahead

With Diwali just around the corner, a sprinkling of Diwali parties has already begun, with families clearing their shopping lists and brightening up their homes for the festive celebrations. In this time of light and excitement, there is a community of artists who are increasingly in demand in the run-up to Diwali: professional rangoli makers. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Rangolis are no longer exclusive to Diwali or religious events of different groups; they now adorn homes and establishments on various occasions, with themes and innovative artwork hidden in the gulaal or flower petals that decorate the floors. While it used to be a task for in-house artists, professionals are now being called upon for the job.

Saurabh Agarwal, a second-year fine arts student at Lucknow University (LU), has recently completed work for the inauguration of an office space near Shaheed Path. According to him, this provides students with a unique opportunity to earn extra income.

“I create rangolis in college with my classmates, in different auditoriums across the LU campus whenever there is an event. I also did a job for the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad office here during a function - a gig that a teacher brought to me. It was only recently that I was called to create a rangoli for the inauguration of a new office, through which I earned around Rs. 1500,” said Agarwal.

“The demand for rangoli artists is higher at public events than at homes. When planning an event, people want speed and efficiency, so it’s easier to hire someone for the job,” he explained. “With event planning companies in the game, every small task is outsourced.”

Shubhi, the founder of Occasions Decor, a Lucknow-based events company, stated, “We hire technicians, dealers, and artists who come in and take care of all decorative aspects based on our direction and instructions. Rangoli artists are mostly finding employment at large-scale functions and parties, where rangoli is a part of the entire decor and setting of the event.”

One such artist from Barabanki was part of a group of construction workers and technicians who work behind the scenes to set up events on a contract basis. Radheshyam, formerly an art student, said he enjoys that he can contribute to a centerpiece of significant events. “In the past, we used to simply get paid, but now, with my artwork front and center, I also receive appreciation from our employers for my work. I never thought that I would ever get paid for my artistic abilities,” he confessed. According to Radheshyam, the market for trained artists in the events and decor space is undoubtedly growing.

“It always starts small. Nowadays, there are Rangoli competitions in schools! In our times, they were unheard of. Never had I heard of rangolis having a theme other than festivals and gods - now we make them with G20 logos,” marvelled Radheshyam.

“Soon enough, rangoli makers will not only be a part of a team but will be hired separately for this work,” he predicts.

