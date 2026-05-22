Rape in OT case: Lko hosp sealed, doctor’s licence suspended

A private hospital in Lucknow’s Bakshi Ka Talab area was sealed on Friday and its owner’s medical licence suspended, a day after a 20-year-old student accused a doctor of raping her inside the operation theatre.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

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The accused doctor was arrested under Section 64(2) (Rape) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and 3(2)(5) SC/ST Act and later sent to jail, police said. The survivor was sent for a medical examination and statements of hospital staff were also recorded as part of the probe.

The action was taken by the health department on the directions of deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, who also assured the survivor and her family of strict action against the accused.

In a post on X, deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said the Uttar Pradesh government stands firmly with the survivor and her family.

“Tejas Hospital has been sealed in the case involving the rape of a Class 12 student. The medical licence of accused doctor Vijay Giri has been suspended with immediate effect and instructions have been issued to the Ayurvedic department to cancel his degree, so that he may never again practise medicine in any capacity,” Pathak said in his post.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the police and the survivor’s family, the woman had been admitted to Tejas Hospital in the Indaurabagh locality on May 19 after suffering epileptic seizures and fever for several days. Her father alleged that on May 21, around 3 pm, she suddenly developed breathing problems during treatment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the police and the survivor’s family, the woman had been admitted to Tejas Hospital in the Indaurabagh locality on May 19 after suffering epileptic seizures and fever for several days. Her father alleged that on May 21, around 3 pm, she suddenly developed breathing problems during treatment. {{/usCountry}}

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He alleged that the accused BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery) doctor, identified as Vijay Kumar Giri, took the woman to the operation theatre on the pretext of administering oxygen support. The survivor’s elder sister and a nurse initially accompanied her inside the OT, but were later asked to step out by the doctor.

The family alleged that the doctor then administered an injection, leaving the woman semi-conscious. After some time, when she regained consciousness and came out of the operation theatre, she was crying and informed her family that the doctor had sexually assaulted her.

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The family immediately alerted the police, following which officers from Bakshi Ka Talab police station reached the hospital and began investigation.