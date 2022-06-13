Razing of house of Prayagraj violence accused unjust: Mayawati
Joining other opposition parties in assailing the state government over razing the house of a key accused in the June 10 Prayagraj violence, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday said an atmosphere of “fear and terror” had been created and that the courts should take cognizance of it.
In a series of tweets in Hindi, Mayawati said, “By targeting a particular community, bulldozing their homes and other malicious aggressive actions, crushing the protest, an atmosphere of fear and terror has been created which is unfair and unjust. The courts must take cognizance of the faulty action of targeting the entire family by demolishing their houses.”
Her remarks came a day after the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) demolished the house of a key accused in the June 10 violence here. The map of the house of the accused Javed Ahmad had not been approved by the PDA, according to an official of the agency. So far, houses of four accused have been razed since Saturday, including one in Kanpur, two in Saharanpur and one in Prayagraj.
The BSP chief further tweeted, “The root cause of the problem is Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal, due to which the honour of the country was affected and violence broke out, why no action has been initiated against them and why the government ridiculed the rule of law? Not sending both the accused to jail yet is grossly biased and unfortunate. Immediate arrest is required.”
“The government has disregarded rules and carried out bulldozer demolition action in a hasty manner. In this, not only the innocent families are being crushed but houses of innocent people are also being razed. In this sequence, the demolition of houses under the PM Awas Yojana was also in discussion, why such excesses?,” she said.
Earlier on Sunday, the Samajwadi Party (SP), the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) had flayed the U.P. government over the issue.
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said the “Ravan of bulldozer” was crushing “Ramrajya”. He had also sought intervention of governor Anandiben Patel in the “illegal demolition of houses and shops by bulldozers, chasing and catching of innocents in the name of action and holding a particular community guilty as neither our culture nor the Constitution permits such a thing”.
RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary in a tweet said: “Bulldozer is not enforcing the rule of law. Rather it has become a symbol of state-sponsored gundaism!” SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar said had the BJP government arrested Nupur Sharma and sent her to jail, all these incidents wouldn’t have happened.
