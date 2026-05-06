It is expected to be houseful when defending champions Royal Challengers Bangalore take on hosts Lucknow Super Giants here in the Indian Premier League on Thursday.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (left) and Virat Kohli (right) chat during a training session in Lucknow on Tuesday. (SOURCED)

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RCB hold a 5–2 head-to-head record against LSG, having won the home meeting in IPL 2026 by five wickets. The rivalry, which began in 2022, is known for high-scoring games and intense encounters, although LSG are languishing at the bottom of the table with four points in nine matches.

Almost all the tickets are sold out with the biggest draw being Virat Kohli, who went through the paces on Tuesday evening at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

RCB, having ended their wait for an IPL title last term, are making a statement this season as well. What makes their run—they have 12 points from nine matches—even more impressive is their consistency. They are not dependent on individuals. They are winning as a unit, with clearer plans, stronger roles, and a calmer approach under pressure.

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{{^usCountry}} At the heart of it all is Kohli, who is in superb touch, scoring 379 runs at an average of 54.14 and batting with usual intensity. His biggest value is his control. He has used the conditions well, picked matchups smartly, and build innings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the heart of it all is Kohli, who is in superb touch, scoring 379 runs at an average of 54.14 and batting with usual intensity. His biggest value is his control. He has used the conditions well, picked matchups smartly, and build innings. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} RCB also owe their success to an improved batting depth. Earlier, they often leaned heavily on a small group of top-order stars. This season, the contributions have been more spread out, reducing the pressure on Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal (282 runs) and skipper Rajat Patidar (257). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} RCB also owe their success to an improved batting depth. Earlier, they often leaned heavily on a small group of top-order stars. This season, the contributions have been more spread out, reducing the pressure on Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal (282 runs) and skipper Rajat Patidar (257). {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Their bowling unit led by experienced swing bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar (17 wkts) and Josh Hazlewood (8 wkts) has also made a huge difference. Early wickets have helped them control innings, while the death overs have been handled with far more confidence than in the past. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Their bowling unit led by experienced swing bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar (17 wkts) and Josh Hazlewood (8 wkts) has also made a huge difference. Early wickets have helped them control innings, while the death overs have been handled with far more confidence than in the past. {{/usCountry}}

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Another major factor is the clarity of roles. Every player seems to know what is expected of him.

RCB’s fielding has also improved noticeably. They have been sharper in the ring, cleaner in the outfield, and more alert in turning half-chances into wickets. In a close tournament, these small details matter a lot. A saved boundary, a direct hit, or a sharp catch can shift momentum, and RCB have made those moments count.

Interestingly, there is also a mental shift visible in this group. Defending champions often carry the burden of expectations, but RCB seem to have embraced that pressure rather than feared it. Their players look more confident, more united, and more willing to take responsibility. That belief is often built over time, but once it arrives, it can carry a team a long way.

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Patidar has already detailed the teams’ mindset. “Dominance is our mindset... Flexibility in our batting line-up is very important. RCB have put behind the euphoria of winning the IPL last season, and the team’s focus is now simply on ‘ticking all the boxes’ to win another trophy this year,” he was quoted as saying recently.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sharad Deep ...Read More Sharad Deep is a versatile sports journalist, who loves writing on cricket and Olympic sport. He has played cricket at the university level and has been writing for Hindustan Times since 1997. Read Less

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