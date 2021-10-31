R-Day Parade 2022: 59 cadets of Lucknow NCC selected for inter group competition

After a fierce competition, a total 59 cadets of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) team of Lucknow NCC Group have been selected for the inter group competition to be held at Noida from November 8 to 28. These cadets include 27 of army, 16 of navy and 16 cadets of air wings from among the 10 units of Lucknow NCC Group.

Final selection for the Republic Day Parade-2022 will be done out of these cadets along with the cadets of other NCC groups. Lucknow NCC Group is the largest NCC group in UP NCC Directorate and has approximately 11,000 cadets in 10 units of army, navy and air wings.

Earlier, competitions were held to select teams of drill, guard of honour, best cadet and cultural programme of Lucknow NCC Group for the inter group competition.

Before leaving for Noida, Brig Ravi Kapoor, Group Commander, Group Headquarters Lucknow, interacted with all selected cadets at 19 UP Girls’ Battalion camp at Sanskrit Pathshala Kanya Inter College, Lucknow.

He encouraged them to do well in the final competition. On the occasion, he also gifted 59 tracksuits to all cadets with insignia of Lucknow NCC Group. He also checked documents of all cadets to ensure completion.

Brig Ravi Kapoor also visited camp of 19 UP Girls’ Battalion NCC where 373 girl cadets are undergoing training. Col Dinesh Kanojiya, Commanding Officer of 19 UP Girls’ Battalion NCC briefed him on training being given to cadets. Col Gautam Guha, Col Naresh Chand, Col Sudhir Kumar and Col Nitin Sahai were also present on this occasion. One of members of the Lucknow NCC group, Harsh Trivedi, said group members were happy to be among the 59 cadets selected for inter group competition in Noida.