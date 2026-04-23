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Record 90.42% Class 10 students clear UP Board exam 2026

Out of 2,761,972 registered high school students this year, 2,601,381 appeared in the exam and 2,352,181 of them passed

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 10:05 pm IST
By K Sandeep Kumar, Prayagraj
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Adding a new chapter to the 103-year history of one of the world’s largest examination conducting bodies, the Class 10 students’ pass percentage was the highest in the UP Board exams-2026 the result of which was declared on Thursday.

Last year, the highest pass percentage was 90.11%. (For Representation)

Out of 2,761,972 registered high school students this year, 2,601,381 appeared in the exam and 2,352,181 of them passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 90.42%, UP Board’s official data shows. Last year, the highest pass percentage was 90.11%.

Earlier, in 2021, the Class 10 pass percentage was 99.53%, but since no examinations were held that year due to Covid-19, results were based on an alternative evaluation system. Therefore, in terms of actual examinations, 2026 has recorded the highest number of successful students in high school history, board officials confirm.

From 1923 to 2026, the UP Board has declared 104 results, but since no exams were held in 2021 due to the Covid pandemic, this year marks a 103-year record of examination-based performance being broken. UP Board secretary Bhagwati Singh said students performed very well in the high school examination.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
K Sandeep Kumar

K Sandeep Kumar is a Special Correspondent of Hindustan Times heading the Allahabad Bureau. He has spent over 16 years reporting extensively in Uttar Pradesh, especially Allahabad and Lucknow. He covers politics, science and technology, higher education, medical and health and defence matters. He also writes on development issues.

Home / Cities / Lucknow / Record 90.42% Class 10 students clear UP Board exam 2026
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Record 90.42% Class 10 students clear UP Board exam 2026
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