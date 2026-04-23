Record 90.42% Class 10 students clear UP Board exam 2026

Adding a new chapter to the 103-year history of one of the world’s largest examination conducting bodies, the Class 10 students’ pass percentage was the highest in the UP Board exams-2026 the result of which was declared on Thursday.

Last year, the highest pass percentage was 90.11%. (For Representation)

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Out of 2,761,972 registered high school students this year, 2,601,381 appeared in the exam and 2,352,181 of them passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 90.42%, UP Board’s official data shows. Last year, the highest pass percentage was 90.11%.

Earlier, in 2021, the Class 10 pass percentage was 99.53%, but since no examinations were held that year due to Covid-19, results were based on an alternative evaluation system. Therefore, in terms of actual examinations, 2026 has recorded the highest number of successful students in high school history, board officials confirm.

From 1923 to 2026, the UP Board has declared 104 results, but since no exams were held in 2021 due to the Covid pandemic, this year marks a 103-year record of examination-based performance being broken. UP Board secretary Bhagwati Singh said students performed very well in the high school examination.

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{{^usCountry}} Lowest pass percentage during Kalyan Singh’s tenure {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lowest pass percentage during Kalyan Singh’s tenure {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Looking at the results of the past four decades, the lowest pass percentage was recorded in 1992 during the Kalyan Singh government. According to records from 1986 onwards, only 14.70% of high school students passed in 1992. That year, 8.47% of boys and 36.44% of girls passed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Looking at the results of the past four decades, the lowest pass percentage was recorded in 1992 during the Kalyan Singh government. According to records from 1986 onwards, only 14.70% of high school students passed in 1992. That year, 8.47% of boys and 36.44% of girls passed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} There were several schools where all students failed. In many localities, only one or two students managed to pass. In some schools, only a handful of students succeeded. Those who passed in the first division still proudly recall securing it during Kalyan Singh’s tenure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There were several schools where all students failed. In many localities, only one or two students managed to pass. In some schools, only a handful of students succeeded. Those who passed in the first division still proudly recall securing it during Kalyan Singh’s tenure. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR K Sandeep Kumar ...Read More K Sandeep Kumar is a Special Correspondent of Hindustan Times heading the Allahabad Bureau. He has spent over 16 years reporting extensively in Uttar Pradesh, especially Allahabad and Lucknow. He covers politics, science and technology, higher education, medical and health and defence matters. He also writes on development issues. Read Less

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