Recruit nurses through UPPSC: U.P. nurses body

The Rajkiya Nurses Sangh, Uttar Pradesh (RNS, UP) has objected to the recruitment process of nurses at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) via a private agency and demanded the same be done via the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC).

For representation only (HT File Photo)

The association conveyed their thoughts on the matter at a press conference called by it on Monday.

Giving examples, the UPRNS office-bearers said in the past, agencies have been hired that led to major faux pas. Hence, this time, it should be done via UPPSC.

“IN 2015-16, KGMU had processed recruitment through an agency and its results were cancelled due to glitches. While the recruitment via UPPSC in 2021 on posts of staff nurse and sister Grade-II went smoothly. Again, KGMU has issued recruitment for nurses via computer-based test (CBT) which will be done by a private agency. We demand the recruitment be done by UPPSC,” said Ashok Kumar, general secretary of the UPRNS, at the press conference.

The press conference was addressed by nursing representatives of various government organisations Satendra Singh and Yadunandini Singh from KGMU and Pratibha Singh from the Civil Hospital.

“Another exam is of Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences that also got selection process done via CBT and due to glitches, it had to conduct re-exam at many centres,” said Kumar, who wrote a letter to the principal secretary, medical education, stressing upon the demand to get exam conducted by the UPPSC.