Rejuvenation project to be launched to revitalise Kukrail River

In a significant development aimed at restoring the ecological health of the Kukrail River, the government has launched a rejuvenation project. Spearheaded by divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob, who also chairs the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), this initiative is ambitious in scope. It encompasses not only the revival of the Kukrail River but also concerted efforts to breathe new life into the surrounding water sources. It is worth noting that HT highlighted the plight of the Kukrail River in a special series in December 2023. Officials have been instructed to devise solutions for treating an estimated 40 million liters per day (MLD) of water emanating from 26 drains (HT File)

Divisional commissioner directed for conducting a thorough topographical and hydrological survey along the entire course of the Kukrail River. The immediate task at hand involves the meticulous preparation of Detailed Project Reports (DPR), a comprehensive undertaking expected to be completed within the next two months.

Key aspects of the plan include the strategic placement of check dams at designated locations to regulate water flow, a crucial component to be incorporated into the DPR. Additionally, officials have been instructed to devise solutions for treating an estimated 40 million liters per day (MLD) of water emanating from 26 drains that currently discharge into the river.

The revival approach extends beyond the river itself, as commissioner Jacob directed to create passages beneath Kisan Path, facilitating the natural flow of the river. Encroachments along the watercourse are also set to be removed, with simultaneous initiatives targeting the revitalisation of small ponds and lakes in Asti village and its environs. Multiple departments, including rural development, will collaborate to ensure the success of these endeavours.

The pivotal meeting was attended by VC LDA Indramani Tripathi, municipal commissioner Indrajeet Singh, CDO Abhay Jain, and Anand Malligawad (Lakeman of India), along with representatives from the irrigation, rural development and forest departments.