Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Reliance Jio announces launch of 5G services in Lucknow, 10 other cities

Reliance Jio announces launch of 5G services in Lucknow, 10 other cities

lucknow news
Published on Dec 29, 2022 12:32 AM IST

Reliance Jio in a press release said that Jio users in these cities will be invited to the ‘Jio Welcome Offer’ to experience unlimited data at upto 1 Gbps+ speeds at no additional cost.

These cities are important tourism destinations as well as key educational hubs of our country. (Reuters File)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Reliance Jio on Wednesday announced the largest multi-state launch of its 5G services across 11 cities including Lucknow. Reliance Jio in a press release said that Jio users in these cities will be invited to the ‘Jio Welcome Offer’ to experience unlimited data at upto 1 Gbps+ speeds at no additional cost, starting today.

Commenting on the occasion, a Jio spokesperson said, “We are proud to roll out Jio True 5G in these 11 cities and make it one of our largest launches since we started rolling out True 5G services. This is a tribute to the millions of Jio users in these cities who will now commence 2023 by enjoying the transformational benefits of Jio True 5G technology.”

These cities are important tourism destinations as well as key educational hubs of our country. With the launch of Jio’s True 5G services, consumers of the region will not just get the best telecommunication network but will also get infinite growth opportunities in the areas of e-governance, education, automation, Artificial Intelligence, gaming, healthcare, agriculture, IT, and SMEs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP