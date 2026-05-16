Remove ‘trauma centre’ signage of private hospitals that don’t meet the standard, says deputy CM Brajesh Pathak

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Friday directed officials to issue notices to private hospitals in the state that display ‘trauma centre’ signboards but fail to meet the prescribed standards for trauma care. Municipal corporations must intervene to remove these signboards, he said at an official meeting.

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak and others at an official meeting in Lucknow. (SOURCED IMAGE)

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“Signboards placed by private hospitals in the vicinity of government hospitals, which are typically directed at patients and their attendants, should also be removed,” he said.

Calling for steps to make the state cancer-free, he said the foundation of an empowered state and a developed nation is laid through healthy citizens.

He was addressing a presentation meeting aimed at further strengthening the Uttar Pradesh State Cancer Mission, the Uttar Pradesh Surgical Services Empowerment Mission and the Uttar Pradesh Trauma and Emergency Network.

Pathak said the government is undertaking extensive efforts to make the state cancer-free.

Discussions covered several key points, including establishment of 100-bed cancer hospitals in all 75 districts and the government’s plans to launch large-scale campaigns for early disease detection.The deputy CM remarked that surgical services constitute a critical aspect of the medical field and that this initiative would prove highly effective for patients. Minister of state Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh, additional chief secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Kumar Ghosh, along with senior officials and physicians from the health department, were present at the meeting.

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